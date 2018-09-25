Greek authorities move 400 asylum seekers out of crowded Lesbos camp

Around 400 asylum seekers who had been held in the severely overcrowded Moria migrant camp on the Greek island of Lesbos have arrived in Greece’s main port of Piraeus, AP reported on Monday. They will be transferred to other camps and residences on the mainland, officials say. The asylum seekers, mainly families from Syria, Afghanistan and African countries, arrived on Tuesday on board an overnight ferry from Lesbos. They are among around 2,000 people whom the government has pledged to move out of Moria, a facility built for 3,100 people but which is at nearly three times its capacity. The local regional governor has threatened to shut the facility unless the government improves conditions.