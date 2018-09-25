UNSC condemns ‘heinous and cowardly’ terrorist attack in Ahvaz

The UN Security Council has condemned “in the strongest terms” the “heinous and cowardly” terrorist attack in the Iranian city of Ahvaz, which took place earlier in September. A statement from the Council said: “Terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.” The “perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors” of these attacks should be held accountable and brought to justice, the UNSC added. As many as 29 people were killed and over 60 were injured after gunmen fired indiscriminately at the crowd during a military parade in the city.