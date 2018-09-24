S-300 delivery to Syria ‘adequate’ response to protect Russian servicemen – Putin to Netanyahu

Moscow’s decision to supply an S-300 air-defense system to the Syrian military is “adequate in the current situation and is, in the first place, aimed at preventing any potential threat to the lives of Russian servicemen” in the country, Russian President Vladimir Putin told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by telephone. The two leaders continued discussions regarding the downing of the Russian Il-20 reconnaissance plane in Syria on September 17, as the Israeli account of events contradicts Russia’s conclusions concerning the cause of the tragedy, the Kremlin said. Moscow believes that responsibility “lies entirely with the Israeli Air Force,” as the Russian plane, with 15 servicemen on board, came under fire from Syrian air-defense units because it was used as cover by an Israeli F-16 jet. Tel Aviv denies that its jets used the plane for this purpose. It blames Syria and its ally Iran for the incident.