US’s Bolton sees Russia S-300 missile sale to Syria as ‘significant escalation’

Russian plans to supply Syria with a S-300 missile system would be a “significant escalation” by Moscow, US National Security adviser John Bolton said on Monday. He also expressed hope that the plan will be reconsidered, Reuters reports. The Russian military said earlier in the day that it will supply the surface-to-air missile system to Syria in two weeks against strong Israeli objections. The move came a week after Moscow blamed Israel for indirectly causing the downing of a Russian military plane in Syria. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters on Monday that he will meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during the United Nations General Assembly in New York this week.