Myanmar army warns against interference as UN tries to punish generals for Rohingya crisis

Myanmar’s army chief on Monday warned against foreign interference as the UN seeks ways to hold generals accountable for atrocities against Rohingya Muslims last year. In his first public comments on the subject since a report by a UN fact-finding mission this month, Min Aung Hlaing said Myanmar abided by UN pacts, but warned that “talks to meddle in internal affairs” cause “misunderstanding.” No country, organization or group has the “right to interfere in and make decisions over sovereignty of a country,” Min Aung Hlaing said in comments published on his website. The UN mission called for Min Aung Hlaing and five other generals to be prosecuted, for crimes against humanity and genocide, over allegations of mass killings and gang rapes, Reuters said.