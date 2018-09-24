Thailand junta chief eyes role in politics after general election

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said on Monday that he is “interested in politics.” The statement is seen as a sign that he sees a public role for himself after the general election that is promised next year, Reuters said. Next May is the latest deadline that Prayuth’s junta has set for a vote, which its critics hope will return Thailand to civilian rule after more than four years of military government. The deadline has been repeatedly pushed back. “I can say right now that I am interested in politics,” Prayuth told reporters on Monday. As army chief, Prayuth, 64, led a 2014 coup that ousted a civilian government to end a prolonged period of sometimes deadly unrest.