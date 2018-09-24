Soros foundation to challenge Hungary’s NGO law in Strasbourg

US billionaire George Soros’s Open Society Foundations (OSF) said on Monday it would challenge at the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg Hungarian laws that make it a crime to help asylum-seekers. Budapest accuses Soros and the liberal groups he backs of trying to destroy Europe’s Christian culture by promoting mass migration. OSF said the “Stop Soros” legislation, approved by the Hungarian parliament in June, “breaches the guarantees of freedom of expression and association enshrined in the European Convention of Human Rights and must be repealed.” Reuters reports. Hungarian-born Soros denies trying to promote mass migration into Europe from the Middle East and elsewhere. The Hungarian government has warned it will not repeal the laws, whatever the outcome of the court appeal.