Putin, Assad discuss Idlib, military plane’s downing in phone call – Damascus

Syrian leader Bashar Assad and Russian President Vladimir Putin have discussed in a phone call an agreement on setting up a demilitarized zone in Idlib province, the Syrian presidency said. Assad expressed his condolences over the downing of a Russian Il-20 aircraft during an Israeli air raid on Syrian territory, the statement said. Putin also informed Assad on Monday that Russia would supply the Syrian government with an S-300 anti-aircraft missile system to develop Damascus’ air defenses, according to Assad’s office.