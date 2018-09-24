French ship rescues injured Indian sailor on solo yacht race

A French ship rescued an Indian sailor who was injured in the remote southern Indian Ocean during a round-the-world solo yacht race on Monday, according to Indian officials. India’s Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted that naval officer Abhilash Tomy was “rescued by the French fishing vessel. He’s conscious and doing okay.” She said the ship would transport Tomy to a nearby island by evening and that the Indian Navy frigate “will [later] take him to Mauritius.” Indian Navy spokesman Capt. D.K. Sharma said Tomy, 39, was sailing his boat for a solo sailboat race around the world called the Golden Globe Race. “He is conscious and is in safe hands,” Sharma said. Australian officials earlier said the French fisheries patrol boat ‘Osiris’ had traveled 740km to Tomy after his yacht, ‘Thuriya,’ lost its mast in a storm on Friday, AP reported.