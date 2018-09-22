US ‘stands with Iranians & encourages regime’ to focus on keeping them safe after Ahvaz attack

After staying silent for hours following Saturday morning's terrorist attack in Ahvaz, Iran, the US State Department and administration officials have finally issued statements on the tragedy. “We stand with the Iranian people against the scourge of radical Islamic terrorism and express our sympathy to them at this terrible time,” the State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement. National Security Council spokesman Garrett Marquis also issued a brief statement, noting that the US stands with the Iranian people and “encourages the regime in Tehran to focus on keeping them safe at home.” The muted response from US officials came after Iran's leader accused the United States' “puppets” of complicity in the attack. At least 25 people were killed and more than 60 others injured when gunmen attacked a military parade in the southwest of the country. All four attackers were neutralized during the massacre.