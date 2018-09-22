Kavanaugh’s accuser agrees to testify before Senate on sexual assault claim

California professor Christine Blasey Ford, who accuses US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, has agreed to testify before a Senate panel. “Dr. Ford accepts the committee's request to provide her first-hand knowledge of Brett Kavanaugh's sexual misconduct next week,” Debra Katz and Lisa Banks, Ford's attorneys, said in a statement. The date of the woman’s testimony wasn’t specified, but the panel earlier offered for the hearings to be held on Wednesday. Accusations made by Ford last week have delayed a vote on Kavanaugh's confirmation at the Supreme Court. The woman claims she was sexually assaulted by Kavanaugh at a high school party in the 1980s; he denies the accusations.