Putin expresses condolences to Iran’s Rouhani after terrorist attack

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent his condolences to his Iranian counterpart, Hassan Rouhani after the “tragic” terrorist attack in the southwestern Iranian city of Ahvaz on Saturday. The Russian leader said that the incident is yet another reminder of “the need to wage an uncompromising war on terrorism,” and vowed to “further step up cooperation” with Tehran to fight against it. Several gunmen attacked an army parade earlier on Saturday, killing and injuring dozens.