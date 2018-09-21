Iran ‘has never requested’ meeting with Trump – Foreign Ministry

Tehran has not requested a meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi said on Friday. A report said that Iran requested such a meeting during the UN General Assembly which began this week, citing US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley, according to IRNA. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is scheduled to address the General Assembly next week. “Iran has never put forth a request for a meeting with Trump,” Reuters quoted Qassemi as saying.