Russia’s State Duma launches English-language website

The State Duma has launched an English-language website, which will be helpful in informing foreign citizens about the work of the Russian parliament’s Lower House. The legislature’s main tasks are adoption of constitutional and federal laws. Those who are interested in Russia’s politics will now have opportunity to familiarize themselves themselves with it firsthand, according to Duma chairman Vyacheslav Volodin. The website shows the structure of the Duma and presents information on various factions and deputies. Among the materials published on the website is a story on how a law was adopted to enable visa-free entry for foreign FAN ID holders going to the 2018 FIFA World Cup. They can enter and exit Russia without a visa until December 31, 2018.