Russia, Turkey agree borders of demilitarized zone in Idlib, Syria – Lavrov

The Russian and Turkish militaries have agreed on the borders of the demilitarized zone in Syria’s Idlib province, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday. The decision of Moscow and Ankara on Idlib is an intermediate step, he said, adding that it will prevent the shelling of Syrian troops at Hmeymim base, Sputnik reports. “As for the Russian-Turkish agreement on Idlib, it is aimed primarily at eradicating the terrorist threat,” Lavrov said. “This is certainly an intermediate step, because only a demilitarized zone is being created.” The Nusra Front terrorist group should leave the demilitarized zone in the province by mid-October, according to the minister.