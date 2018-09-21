Kavanaugh sex assault accuser willing to testify in showdown at Senate committee

Christine Blasey Ford, whose accusation of sexual assault 36 years ago threatens to derail President Donald Trump’s conservative Supreme Court nominee, is now willing to testify in a showdown at the Senate Judiciary Committee, AFP reported Friday. The woman’s lawyers told the committee she refuses to appear at a hearing scheduled for Monday, where the accused nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, wants to give his side of the story. The attorneys called the date set by Republicans “arbitrary,” according to news reports. However, they said that she is open to negotiating a new date - under strict conditions, given the increasingly nasty atmosphere around the case. Republicans fear that if the nomination is delayed any further, remaking of the Supreme Court could be endangered by a possible Democratic sweep in the congressional midterm elections set to take place in seven weeks.