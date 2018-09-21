UN chief warns inter-Korean talks won’t be successful unless US-N. Korea success

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned that negotiations between the two Koreas won’t be successful unless there is simultaneous success in US-North Korean negotiations to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula. The UN chief said on Thursday that the results of this week’s summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un “were positive,” but progress is also essential between Washington and Pyongyang, AP reported. “It is clear for me that there will not be success in inter-Korean negotiations if simultaneously there is not success in the American-North Korea… negotiations to achieve the full and verifiable denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula in the context of regional security,” Guterres said.