Iran’s air force launches maneuvers near strategic strait of Hormuz - report

Iran’s air force is carrying out a drill near the strategic Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf, the passageway for nearly a third of all oil traded by sea, official IRNA news agency said on Friday. The drill involves the military’s and Revolutionary Guard fighter jets, including US-made F-4, French Mirage and Russian Sukhoi-22 planes. Five logistics and combat helicopters are also taking part in the exercise over the Persian Gulf waters and the Sea of Oman. The maneuver is a warning to Iran’s enemies that they face a quick, “stern response” in case of force toward Iran, the report says. The exercise is part of annual manifestations on the anniversary of the start of the eight-year war between Iraq and Iran in 1980, AP said.