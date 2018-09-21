Turkish police detain 85 military personnel over alleged Gulen ties

Turkish police on Friday detained 85 military personnel in raids across the country over alleged links to the group blamed for the 2016 failed coup, AFP said, citing local media. Prosecutors in Ankara issued arrest warrants for 110 active duty personnel in the air force, state-run news agency Anadolu reported. The raids were part of a probe into followers of US-based Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen, who denies involvement in the coup. Police launched operations in 16 provinces including Ankara while those detained in other cities would be taken to the Turkish capital. Five of those sought by police were pilots while three were colonels, the agency said. Over 77,000 people including military personnel, teachers and judges have reportedly been arrested over suspected links to Gulen under the two-year state of emergency.