Tanzania ferry disaster: 86 confirmed dead, hundreds feared missing

Dozens more bodies were recovered after the sinking of a ferry carrying hundreds of people in Tanzania, taking the death toll up to 86, the privately owned The Citizen newspaper said on Friday. The paper cited figures from John Mongella, the regional commissioner for Mwanza, where the MV Nyerere capsized on Thursday afternoon, Reuters said. Initial estimates suggested that the ferry was carrying more than 300 people when it went down on Thursday afternoon, just a few meters from the dock on Ukerewe, the lake’s biggest island, which is part of Tanzania.