Il-20 downing: Russia & Israel militaries meet in Moscow, agree to maintain ‘deconfliction’ in Syria

An Israeli military delegation has presented Russia with a ‘situation report’ on the downing of the Il-20 plane in Syria, according to the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) press service. The Russian plane was downed on Monday, amid an Israeli attack on the Syrian province of Latakia; 15 servicemen were killed. The Il-20 was likely destroyed by Syrian air defenses by mistake. “Both sides emphasized the importance of the states' interests and the continued implementation of the deconfliction system,” the IDF statement reads. Apart from shedding light on the plane’s downing, Israel has provided Moscow with evidence of what it calls the “ongoing Iranian attempts to establish its military presence in Syria.”