PM Sanchez expects Spain, Britain to reach deal on Gibraltar status by October

Madrid hopes to reach a deal with London on the status of Gibraltar by October, ahead of Britain’s exit from the European Union, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Thursday. He made the statement at a European Union summit in Salzburg, Reuters reports. Spain needed a transitional period alongside Britain to reach agreements on matters relating to environmental, fiscal and tobacco trading laws on the British territory in the south of Spain, he said. “We need to have an agreement on Gibraltar by October,” Sanchez said.