Kremlin receives Assad’s telegram with condolences over downing of military plane – spokesman

The Kremlin confirmed on Thursday that it had received a telegram, from Syrian President Bashar Assad, expressing condolences over the downing of the Russian Il-20 military plane off the Syrian coast on September 17. The telegram addressed to President Vladimir Putin “has been received,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. Assad sent condolences and blamed “Israeli arrogance and depravity” for the incident, SANA news agency reported on Wednesday, posting the message of condolence on its website. “We express our deep condolences over the fall of the Russian jet on the Mediterranean, causing the martyrdom of the Russian heroes who were doing their noble duties along with their colleagues of the Russian military forces in the fight against terrorism in Syria,” Assad said. He also expressed hope that “such painful acts would sway neither you nor us from continuing the fight against terrorism.”