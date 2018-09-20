No arrangements yet for Russia-Germany-France-Turkey summit – Kremlin

There is no sign yet of when a summit between Russia, Germany, France and Turkey, will take place, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday. “The work is ongoing, but there is no sign [of arranging it] at all,” TASS quoted him as saying. It is early to speak about another summit on the Syrian settlement between Russia, Iran and Turkey, the spokesman said, adding that this trilateral meeting was held last week. The Russian president’s special envoy for Syria, Aleksandr Lavrentyev, said that the issue of Syrian refugees could be discussed at the four-way summit.