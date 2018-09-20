Austrian chancellor Kurz urges EU to launch migrant talks with Egypt

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has urged the EU to enter talks with Egypt to help stem the flow of migrants entering Europe from Africa. Kurz said Thursday that “Egypt has proven that it can be efficient” in stopping people leaving its coast in search of better and safer lives in Europe, AP reports. Austria holds the EU’s rotating presidency, and Kurz and EU Council President Donald Tusk recently visited Cairo for talks with President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi. Tusk said Tuesday that no migrants are leaving Egypt at the moment. According to Kurz, Egypt “is now prepared possibly to deepen cooperation with us in talks.” The chancellor added that the EU “should use that.”