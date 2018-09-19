Israeli Air Force chief to explain downing of Russia’s Il-20 in Moscow on Thursday

An Israeli Defense Force (IDF) delegation will set off for Moscow on Thursday morning, the country’s military said in a statement. The group is led by the commander of Israeli air force, Major General Amikam Norkin, who will give Russians a “situation report” on the recent downing of a Russian Il-20 plane in Syria. The plane was mistakenly shot down by Syrian air defenses in the midst of an Israeli attack on the province of Latakia late on Monday. Apart from the promised situation report, the delegation is expected to provide Moscow with evidence of the alleged attempts to “establish an Iranian military presence in Syria,” according to the statement.