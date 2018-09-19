Assad sends Putin condolences over downed Il-20 plane, blames ‘Israeli arrogance'

Syrian President Bashar Assad has sent a message of condolence to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the incident involving the Russian Il-20 plane, Syrian news agency SANA reports. The Syrian president praised the “Russian heroes who were doing their noble duties… in the fight against terrorism in Syria” and blamed “Israeli arrogance” for the incident. The plane, with 15 service members on board, was shot down on Monday during an Israeli airstrike on the Syrian city of Latakia, apparently by Syrian air defenses. Israeli air force chief, Major-General Amikam Norkin, will fly to Moscow on Thursday to present a report on the incident, Reuters reported citing the IDF.

