French govt holds off on Tehran envoy nomination after foiled bomb plot

France will not name a new ambassador to Tehran before receiving information from Iran following a foiled plot to bomb an Iranian opposition rally in Paris last June, French officials said on Wednesday. An Iranian diplomat based in Austria and three other people were arrested on suspicion of plotting the attack on a meeting of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), Reuters said. Tehran has said it had nothing to do with the plot, which it described as a “false flag” operation staged by figures within the opposition group itself. France’s ambassador to Iran departed in the summer, and Iran has also yet to replace its departed ambassador to Paris. “We have a charge d’affaires today in Tehran and there is a high-level dialogue between French and Iranian authorities,” a French presidential source said.