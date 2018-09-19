Thousands of UN agency’s employees protest job cuts in Gaza

Thousands of employees of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees protested in Gaza on Wednesday against forced redundancies as a result of US funding cuts. More than 5,000 people attended the march that began at the Gaza headquarters of UNRWA, including senior figures from Hamas and other political factions, AFP reported. The agency announced it would cut more than 250 jobs in Gaza and the West Bank and make over 500 other positions part-time, as it seeks to survive crippling financial shortfalls caused by US aid cuts. Washington has provided more than $350 million a year for the agency. US President Donald Trump pulled all funding earlier this year. More than five million Palestinians are eligible for UNRWA support, while around three million access its services. The cuts have sparked protests, with UNRWA’s head in Gaza accusing the agency’ labor union in the enclave of “mutiny.” Union representative Amir al-Mashal announced “a full strike in all UNRWA agencies Monday.”