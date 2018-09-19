Hungary’s FM denounces UN officials for ‘spreading lies’ about migration policies

Hungary’s foreign minister denounced United Nations officials on Wednesday for “spreading lies” with their criticism of Budapest’s anti-migration policies, AFP reported. “It is obvious that the UN officials spreading these lies about Hungary are biased pro-migration officials,” Peter Szijjarto told the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva. The minister also insisted that his country “will never be a country of migrants…” Szijjarto said: “We will never allow one single illegal migrant to enter the territory of our country.” Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on August 28 that Europe needs a new European Commission and parliament that stand up for the protection of borders and stop migration.