Pakistan's high court frees ousted PM Sharif, daughter

Pakistan’s high court on Wednesday ordered ousted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter to be released from jail, suspending the sentences they received from an accountability court in July, media reports say. The court suspended the 10-year sentence for Sharif and the seven-year term given to his daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif over corrupt practices linked to his family’s ownership of upscale London flats, Reuters said. Ousted as PM last year by the Supreme Court over some undeclared income, Sharif was in London with Kulsoom this year when a separate anti-graft court handed him a 10-year jail term in absentia over the ownership of luxury flats in London in the 1990s. Maryam Sharif, his presumed political heir, was sentenced on related charges. Both Sharifs said they had broken no law and there was no proof the residences were purchased with money from corruption.