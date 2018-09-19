24 Turkish workers remanded in custody after Istanbul airport protests

A Turkish court on Wednesday ordered 24 workers and union activists to stay in jail after they were detained in a mass crackdown over protests on working conditions at Istanbul’s new airport. Hundreds of workers from the airport had been rounded up at the weekend after reportedly protesting and striking over alleged labor violations in the construction to finish the airport on time for its opening next month, AP reports. Most of those detained were released without charge but 43 appeared before a judge at a court in the Istanbul district of Gaziosmanpasa late Tuesday. Of them, 24 were remanded in custody while 19 were allowed to go free under judicial control, DHA news agency said. Those under arrest have been presented with charges including damaging public property, violating demonstration laws and defying police orders.