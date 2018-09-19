Pakistan PM Khan in Saudi Arabia on 1st overseas trip

Pakistan’s new prime minister, Imran Khan, was in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday as part of his first overseas trip. Khan arrived in the kingdom on Tuesday and will later travel to Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, AP reports. In Saudi Arabia, Khan traveled to Medina and visited the Prophet’s Mosque. He then flew to Jeddah, a port city on the Red Sea. Khan is expected to meet leaders in the kingdom on Wednesday. Both Saudi Arabia and the UAE provide vital overseas jobs for Pakistanis. Riyadh maintains close security ties to Pakistan.