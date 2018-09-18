Russia will protect its servicemen, Israeli actions are ‘reckless’ – Foreign Ministry

The Israeli actions in Syria, which Moscow says resulted in the downing of the Il-20 plane and the death of its crew, are “reckless” and “unfriendly,” the Russian Foreign Ministry told Israeli Ambassador Caren Cohen-Gat. Russia will take all necessary measures to protect its servicemen, who “support the Syrian people in their fight against terrorism,” the ministry stressed. Cohen-Gat was summoned to the ministry on Tuesday following the loss of the Russian plane during an overnight Israeli air raid on Syria’s Latakia. Israeli F-16s used Russian plane as “cover” when it was about to land at Russia’s Khmeimim airbase, prompting Syrian anti-aircraft units to mistakenly shoot it down, the Defense Ministry said. All 15 people on board were killed.