Name change would be ‘big step’ for Macedonians – EU enlargement chief

Macedonia will take a big step towards joining the European Union if the country supports a name change to “North Macedonia,” the official in charge of the bloc’s enlargement talks said on Tuesday. Following discussions with Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev in Skopje, Johannes Hahn said the September 30 vote is a “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity for Macedonians to improve their daily lives, AP reports. Dozens of Western officials, including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg, and US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, have visited Skopje in recent weeks to encourage turnout in the vote. It will only be valid if over 50 percent of registered voters participate.