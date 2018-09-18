Greece to move 2,000 people out of Lesbos migrant camp

Greece will move 2,000 asylum seekers out of a severely overcrowded migrant camp on the island of Lesbos and send them to the mainland by the end of September, government spokesman Dimitris Tzanakopoulos said on Tuesday. It comes after charities and regional authorities strongly criticized conditions at the Moria camp, where around 9,000 people are housed in a facility built to accommodate 3,100, AP reported. The Doctors Without Borders group has called for the emergency evacuation of vulnerable people from the camp to other EU countries. Regional governor Christina Kalogirou has threatened to shut the facility unless the government improves conditions.