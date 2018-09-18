Myanmar army should be removed from politics – UN investigators

Myanmar’s powerful army should be removed from politics, UN investigators said on Tuesday. The final version of their report also reiterated calls for top generals to be prosecuted for genocide against the Rohingya Muslim minority, AFP said. The UN’s 444-page probe says the military’s top leadership should be overhauled and have no further influence over the country’s governance. The military dominates the Buddhist-majority nation, holding a quarter of seats in parliament and controlling three ministries. The report said the civilian leadership “should further pursue the removal of the Tatmadaw from Myanmar’s political life,” referring to the nation’s armed forces.