French interior minister’s decision to quit puts Macron govt under more pressure

France’s Interior Minister Gerard Collomb has told L’Express magazine that he will run for mayor of Lyon in 2020. The announcement of one of President Emmanuel Macron’s closest allies is putting the government under more pressure as it goes through a period of doubt and instability, AFP said. The move follows the abrupt resignations in recent weeks of a popular environment minister and a sports minister. A high-profile member of Macron’s Republique En Marche party also quit over the weekend. Macron’s approval rating has plunged to about 30 percent, from around 60 percent shortly after he was elected in May 2017. Collomb has recently acknowledged what he called a “lack of humility” in the administration. “Ministers who want to run in the 2020 municipal elections should, in my view, leave the government after the European [parliament] elections,” Collomb said.