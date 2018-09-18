Shiite militia leader al-Amiri withdraws candidacy for Iraq PM

Shiite paramilitary leader Hadi al-Amiri, one of the most powerful figures in Iraq, withdrew his candidacy for prime minister on Tuesday. The move could put the country one step closer to forming a government after months of political stagnation, Reuters said. Amiri heads the Fatih Alliance, an electoral bloc which came in second in May’s inconclusive national election. The coalition has been vying to build the largest bloc to form a government. The alliance was composed of political groups tied to Iran-backed Shiite militias who helped government forces dislodge Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) militants from a third of Iraq. Amiri’s bloc has been in talks with Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr to form a new alliance in recent days.