Brexit deal possible by November, German minister says

German European Affairs Minister Michael Roth said on Tuesday he believed talks over Britain’s exit from the European Union should produce a solution by November. The talks are going in the right direction, according to the minister. “I feel that the proposals of the EU… are an excellent basis for a compromise,” Roth said on arrival for a meeting of EU ministers in Brussels. “No one wants to punish the United Kingdom,” Reuters quoted the minister as saying. “We remain fully behind Ireland. We need a clear, acceptable solution for the border between Northern Ireland and Ireland and we are optimistic that we can find a sensible solution by November,” he said.