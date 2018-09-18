HomeNewsline

Brexit deal possible by November, German minister says

Get short URL

German European Affairs Minister Michael Roth said on Tuesday he believed talks over Britain’s exit from the European Union should produce a solution by November. The talks are going in the right direction, according to the minister. “I feel that the proposals of the EU… are an excellent basis for a compromise,” Roth said on arrival for a meeting of EU ministers in Brussels. “No one wants to punish the United Kingdom,” Reuters quoted the minister as saying. “We remain fully behind Ireland. We need a clear, acceptable solution for the border between Northern Ireland and Ireland and we are optimistic that we can find a sensible solution by November,” he said.

العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies