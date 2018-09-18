Diplomacy ‘averted war in Syria’s Idlib’ – Iran’s FM

Diplomacy between Iran, Turkey and Russia has succeeded in averting war in Idlib in northwest Syria, according to Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. He wrote on Twitter on Tuesday that “intensive responsible diplomacy” over the last few weeks, including his visits to Ankara and Damascus, the Iran-Russia-Turkey summit in Tehran, and the meeting in Sochi between the Russian and Turkish presidents, “is succeeding to avert war in Idlib with a firm commitment to fight extremist terror.” Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman was also quoted on Tuesday as saying that Tehran welcomes an agreement between Turkey and Russia over Idlib province and “was consulted before it was announced.”