SpaceX plans to send Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa around the Moon in 2023

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa has been named as the first tourist who will fly around the Moon using SpaceX's Big Falcon Rocket (BFR), according to CEO Elon Musk. If all goes as planned the founder of a Japan’s largest online clothing retailer Zozotown hopes to reach the Moon in 2023. To keep himself company during the trip, one of Japan's richest men also intends to invite “6 to 8 artists” on board. If SpaceX eventually completes its costly spacecraft, Maezawa will become the first human to pass by the Moon following the final Apollo mission in 1972.