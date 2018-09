The US intends to accept 30,000 refugees in 2019, down by 15,000 from the current cap, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Monday. They will be joined by approximately 280,000 asylum seekers, in addition to over 800,000 already in the US and waiting adjudication of their claims. The new numbers should be viewed in light of “many other options for protection and assistance” the US provides around the world, Pompeo added.