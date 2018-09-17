Pakistan to grant citizenship to Afghan refugees – PM Khan

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has vowed to grant citizenship to Afghan refugees who have lived in the country for several decades. The statement comes at a time when relations between Islamabad and Kabul remain tense. About 2.5 million Afghans, many of whom fled their homeland after it was invaded by the Soviet Union in 1979, live in Pakistan, home to the world’s second-largest refugee population, Reuters said. It was unclear whether Khan intends to grant citizenship to Afghans born in Pakistan or to all those who have made a home there. Afghans have long complained about constant harassment due to the lack of citizenship rights.