Austria’s Kurz says EU summit will focus on Brexit, migration

Brexit and bridge-building will be center-stage at a two-day European Union summit this week, Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Monday. Kurz held talks with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris, having met the previous day with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, AP reports. “We have to do everything to avoid a hard Brexit,” Kurz said. Referring to immigration, he added that European external borders must be secured and frontline countries like Greece and Italy “need our support.” Macron said the EU can advance on the migration issue “by respecting our values” – an apparent reference to Hungary, rebuked last week for hardline policies, including on migration.