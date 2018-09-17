Brussels, London can reach Brexit deal if EU market integrity kept – Barnier

The UK and the European Union can reach a deal on Britain’s withdrawal from the bloc if they preserve the integrity of the EU’s single market, Reuters quoted the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier as saying. In a tweet on Monday, after meeting the Spanish prime minister in Madrid, Barnier also said Spain had the EU’s full support in negotiating with Britain on the status of Gibraltar after Britain leaves the EU in March 2019. “A deal with the UK is possible if integrity of Single Market is preserved. Full support for Spain in its negotiations w/ UK on Gibraltar, which need to conclude asap,” Barnier tweeted.