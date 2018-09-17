‘Unacceptable for EU’ to strip Hungary of right to protect borders – Orban

It is unacceptable for the EU to strip Hungary of its right to protect its borders, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told parliament in Budapest on Monday. He also criticized a proposal by German Chancellor Angela Merkel to strengthen the Frontex border agency, Reuters said. “It is welcome that instead of [migrant] quotas, the European Union finally turns its attention to the protection of borders,” Orban said. “However, it is not right that we should be stripped of our right to protect the borders and Brussels wants to take responsibility for this instead,” he added. Orban said this is the stance he would represent at a meeting of EU leaders in Salzburg later this week.