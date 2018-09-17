US withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal threatens regional peace – Tehran

The US pullout from the nuclear deal between Iran and major powers is doomed to seriously affect peace and security in the Middle East, Iran’s atomic chief said on Monday. “This ominous move is doomed to have serious repercussions for the international and regional peace and security,” the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Ali Akbar Salehi, said at an annual UN nuclear watchdog meeting in Vienna. “The international community’s opposition to the US withdrawal reflects “the concerns about the extremely difficult situation in our immediate region with all its pervasive chaos and the existing menace of terrorism,” Salehi said in a speech to the IAEA General Conference.