Taliban kill 17 policemen in Farah province in W. Afghanistan

Taliban attacks in western Afghanistan’s Farah province have killed at least 17 members of the country’s security forces, an official said. Fared Bakhtawer, head of the provincial council in Farah, said on Monday that the attacks had taken place in different parts of the province, including checkpoints around its capital, AP reports. A group of Taliban fighters targeted checkpoints in the district of Push Rod, where 10 policemen died, he said. Another attack struck in Bala Buluk district, where seven were killed and at least three others were abducted by insurgents. Separately, six policemen surrendered to the Taliban in Bala Buluk after an intense battle. There were also attacks elsewhere in Farah, the official added.