Turkish police release 275 airport construction workers after Istanbul protest

Police in Istanbul have released 275 workers, a day after hundreds were detained following a protest denouncing poor working conditions at a new airport, the city’s governor said on Monday. Vasip Sahin said the construction company is trying to improve conditions for its employees. Arzu Cerkezoglu, head of the Confederation of Progressive Trade Unions of Turkey, told AP that over 500 workers had been detained over the weekend, taken from their construction site sleeping quarters. Police used tear gas on Friday to break up a protest by workers demanding better conditions, including improved safety, according to local media. Another 20 people were arrested on Saturday as they demonstrated in support of the detained workers. The new airport is due to open on October 29.